Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Nickelodeon’s Sister Channel Aimed At Kids 2-7?

1. Harry Styles is going on tour and he's coming to Cleveland. July 15th at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Harry Styles is best known for being a part of this boy band.



One Direction



2. The Browns play the Steelers tonight at First Energy Stadium. Which team has a worse record this year? Browns? Or the Steelers?



Browns (3-6)

Steelers (5-4)



3. Netflix and Nickelodeon announce a new partnership which comes along with original programming. What’s the name of Nickelodeon’s sister channel aimed at kids aged 2-7?



Nick Jr.



4. Machine Gun Kelly is opening a coffee shop on the East Bank of the Flats in the Archer Building. The shop is called ‘The 27 Club’ and will open sometime in 2020. What is Machine Gun Kelly’s actual first name? Brandon? Richard? Or Machine?



Richard Colson Baker



5. Tom Hanks says he can’t play ‘bad guys’ because he’s not a bad guy and can’t fake it. Although Tom Hanks did play a mob enforcer in this 2002 drama with Jude Law and Daniel Craig.



Road to Perdition