Trump Toohey: Name Both of Jennifer Aniston's Ex Husbands

1. Happy National Liquor Day!! Let’s play a round of “Lable that Liquor”. This distilled beverage is made from the blue agave plant and is commonly served as a shot, or in a margarita. Can you “Label that Liquor”?





Tequila



2. Felicity Huffman reported for jail ten days than expected yesterday. She’ll also have to pay a $30-thousand dollar fine, have one year of supervised release, and put in 250 hours of community service. This American retail businesswoman, writer and television personality was convicted of felony charges of conspiracy and making false statements to federal investigators, and was sentenced in July 2004 to serve a five-month term in a federal correctional facility.



Martha Stewart



3. Jennifer Aniston is now on Instagram! In one day, she now has over 7 million followers. She’s been married twice. Can you name both of them?



Brad Pitt (2000-2005) Justin Theroux (2015-2017)



4. A clip from the Alannis Morissette musical was released yesterday. What was Alannis’ highest charting hit single? Ironic, You Oughta Know or You Learn?



Ironic (#4), You Oughta Know / You Learn (#6)



5. HBO ordered Grease: Rydell High as an upcoming series. Grease was the highest grossing film of 1978. What was the second highest grossing? Superman, Animal House or Jaws 2?



Superman (134 million), Animal House (120 million), Jaws 2 (77 million)