Trump Toohey: What's Sherwin William's Motto Within Their Logo?

1. Disney + revealed, in a series of tweets, many of the shows/movies and programming that will be available on its streaming that launches next month. Name any Disney movie.



Lots of Options

2. Chicago is playing at MGM Northfield on April 16th of next year. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Chicago: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer? Or Not?

Yes - 2016

3. The Russo Brothers are getting ready to start production on their new film "Cherry" in Cleveland. The film is still looking to cast extras, if you know anybody looking to have their big break. Details on the Jen and Tim show page at stars102cleveland.com. Which Russo brother is older? Anthony? Or Joe?

Anthony – born in 1970

Joe - 1971

4. Rumors are being painted that Sherwin Williams is going to stay in Cleveland. What is the motto of Sherwin Williams that is featured in the logo?

Cover The Earth

5. Katy Perry’s new single Harleys in Hawaii drops tomorrow. What was the name of the last solo single she released?

Small Talk