Trump Toohey: Where Do The Addams Family Live?

1. Happy National Dessert Day! All we need you to do is name any dessert.



Numerous Options

2. Browns lost yesterday 32-28. They are now 2-4 heading into the bye week. Who did they lose to yesterday?

Seattle Seahawks

3. Horror movie fans in Northeast Ohio will want to keep their eyes peeled for an upcoming film set in Akron and Cleveland. “Copley Road” is a horror anthology series that will consist of five short films that will tie themselves together around a central plot. It’s time to play a round of “Know the Show”. Which member of the show is from Akron? Jen? Tim? Producer Matt?

Tim

4. Google revealed that the top three most-googled halloween costumes for 2019 are Pennywise, Witch and Spider-Man. Which aired first: The original 90s It? Or Hocus Pocus?

90s It (1990), Hocus Pocus (1993) ​

5. Joker remained at #1 at the weekend box office, while the Addams Family came in second. Where do the Addams Family live?

Central Park, New York City