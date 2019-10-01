Trump Toohey: What Weezer Song Opens With 'When You're On A Holiday'?

1. A LeBron James jersey - one he wore when he was at St. Vincent St Mary - is up for auction. The current bid? $47,000. St Vincent St Mary is located in which Ohio city?



Akron

2. McDonald’s and Doordash are teaming up on a special offer: one-cent Big Macs! All you have to do is order a Big Mac on the DoorDash app or website and use the code 1MBIGMAC to score yours. Big Mac: Over or under 600 calories?

Under – 540 calories

3. Phil Collins fell on stage. His son, who is a member of his band, was performing a drum solo between songs, Phil walked over to get a front-row seat, plopped down in his chair and flipped over. He is ok. Phil is known for his solo work, but also as the drummer and vocalist of this English rock band with songs such as “Land of Confusion” and “I Can’t Dance”.



Genesis

4. Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Another woman’s clothing retailed filed for bankruptcy this year although is under a ‘revival’. Its name shares itself with a type of cake. What store is this?

Charlotte Russe ​



5. Weezer and Panic at the Disco will be among the stars for the Frozen 2 Soundtrack. What Weezer song contains the opening lyrics, ‘When you’re on a holiday’…

Island In The Sun