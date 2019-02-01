Today Is Wear Red For Women Day To Support Women's Health!

Cardiovascular health is a primary cause of death for women

February 1, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News

Once every 38 seconds, someone dies from cardiovascular disease. It's a leading cause of death for American women and today we wear red to honor those effected as well as bring awareness to the issue. 

The American Heart Association recognizes "the importance of health heart among women". After all, 1 in every 3 women die from heart disease.

Ways to prevent heart disease include forgoing smoking, managing blood pressure and cholesterol, choosing to eat a healthy diet, being active with exercise and managing hefty stress.

Symptoms such as chest pressure, arm pain and/or shortness of breath could indicate heart disease.

Check out more details here on the website with The American Heart Association.

Tags: 
wear red for women

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Interview The Owners of Saucission About Their Appearence On The Zimmern List WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - January 25th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tasty Tuesday - The Burnham from the Hilton Cleveland Stop By WDOKFM: On-Demand
Channel 5 Meteorlogist Trent Magill Calls In About The Weekend Forecast WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, January 17th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
The CEO of the Q Arena Calls In About The Q Transformation Milestone WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes