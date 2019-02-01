Today Is Wear Red For Women Day To Support Women's Health!

Once every 38 seconds, someone dies from cardiovascular disease. It's a leading cause of death for American women and today we wear red to honor those effected as well as bring awareness to the issue.

The American Heart Association recognizes "the importance of health heart among women". After all, 1 in every 3 women die from heart disease.

Ways to prevent heart disease include forgoing smoking, managing blood pressure and cholesterol, choosing to eat a healthy diet, being active with exercise and managing hefty stress.

Symptoms such as chest pressure, arm pain and/or shortness of breath could indicate heart disease.

Check out more details here on the website with The American Heart Association.