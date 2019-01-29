Today We Learned...All The Things You Can Do With Toothpaste!

Here's 32 Things You Can Do With Toothpaste!

January 29, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

1. Baby Bottles.

2. Carpet Stains. 

3. Cell Phone Screens.

4. Clothing Stains. 

5. Crayon on Painted Walls.

6. Leather. 

7. Linoleum Scuffs. 

8. Piano Keys. 

9. Patio Furniture. .

10. Silver and Brass. 

11. Tennis Shoes. 

12. Bathroom Sinks.

13. Blemish Cream. 

14. Bruises. 

15. Bug Bites. 

16. Burns. 

17. Chrome.

18. Diamonds.

19. Hair Gel.

20. Hand Deodorizer. 

21. Mirror Defogger.

22. Nails. 

23. Skin Rashes.

24. Shower Doors. 

25. Coffee Table Water Rings.

26. DVDs and CDs. 

27. Nail Holes. 

28. Auto Scratches.

29. Refrigerator Seals. 

30. Goggles. 

31. Headlights. 

32. Skunk-Spray Deodorizer. 

 

Check out the details of this list that was sent to us by a listener! 

Tags: 
toothpaste

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Interview The Owners of Saucission About Their Appearence On The Zimmern List WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - January 25th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tasty Tuesday - The Burnham from the Hilton Cleveland Stop By WDOKFM: On-Demand
Channel 5 Meteorlogist Trent Magill Calls In About The Weekend Forecast WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, January 17th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
The CEO of the Q Arena Calls In About The Q Transformation Milestone WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes