Today We Learned: All About Swimmer's Ear

Poor Tim Richards!

July 5, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Today We Learned...

Today We Learned...

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

Tim Richards has swimmer's ear! And thanks to our listeners, we've got a few remedies including peroxide, over the counter meds and a couple other tricks. Check out our post below!

Tags: 
today we learned