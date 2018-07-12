Today Is Pay Your Age Day At Build A Bear!

Today is Pay your age at Build A Bear! That means you pay your age for the bear, e.g.: you have a two year old you pay two bucks!

To be part of the deal, parents and guardians have to enroll in the free rewards program.

Buildabear.com/events has the full details.

There are three Build a Bears in Cleveland: Mentor, Beachwood and Strongsville at the Great Lakes Mall, Beachwood Mall and Southpark Mall respectively.