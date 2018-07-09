Tim In Training: Riding Around Town For Velosano!

Velosano is almost here! Tyler and I have been training for the past several weeks as we prepare for our 12 mile ride on July 21st.

tim in training

For those of you that are unfamiliar with Velosano, it is a cycling event to raise money for cancer research at the Cleveland Clinic. Tyler and I are so glad to be on Team Metro Lexus this year! We are so close to our goal, but aren’t quite there.



That’s where we need your help.



You can donate to our ride today, and help us reach our goal. Your support means everything to us, and thank you to all who have donated.

Click here to donate!