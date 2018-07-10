Skip to main content
Loading
Listen Live
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
On Air
Schedule
Jen & Tim Show
Desiray
Glenn Anderson
Michelle O'Dell
Acoustic Sunrise
Cleveland Connection
Jered Jones | Cleveland Traffic Center
Music
Listen Live
Playlist History
On Demand
Be The Music Boss On Star 102
Latest
Photos
Blogs
Podcasts
Weather Updates/School Closings
Concerts & Events
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact us
Advertise With Star 102
Star Suggestions
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
Tim On The Town: Tim's Daughter Izzy Is The Flower Girl!
So cute, so fun!
July 10, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories:
Jen & Tim Show
Local
Check out these photos from Tori and Lance's wedding as Tim's daughter Izzy was the flower girl
Tags:
Wedding
On Air Now
Desiray
10:00 am
to
3:00 pm
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
Jen & Tim Show
5:30 am
to
10:00 am
Desiray
10:00 am
to
3:00 pm
Glenn Anderson
3:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Michelle O'Dell
7:00 pm
to
12:00 am
Upcoming Events
11
Jul
Weezer and Pixies
Blossom Music Center
12
Jul
Entercom Free Lunch at Public Square
Public Square
14
Jul
Parrot Head Run
Margaritaville Cleveland
14
Jul
Adventure Subaru & Northeast Ohio Subaru Club Officer Mathew Mazany Family Fundraiser
Adventure Subaru
15
Jul
Barenaked Laides
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - July 6th Edition
WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Curtis from the Indians!
WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - June 29th!
WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zeldman - June 22nd Edition
WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Speaks With Liberty Fest Headliner Breanna Yde
WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Chats With Rick, Manager of Pizza Fest!
WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes