Tim Shares His Birthday With Spice Girl Mel B?

1. THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 WAS LAST SUNDAY, AND THIS ORIGINAL AMERICAN IDOL WINNER SANG THE NATIONAL ANTHEM.



KELLY CLARKSON



2. OMG I SHARE A BIRTHDAY WITH SPICE GIRL, MEL B! MEL B IS KNOWN AS WHICH SPICE GIRL? SCARY SPICE? SPORTY SPICE? OR BABY SPICE?



SCARY SPICE



3. THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS HAVE MADE IT TO THE NBA FINALS AGAINST THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS FOR THE 4TH YEAR IN A ROW. SO, COMING INTO THIS SEASON, HOW MANY YEARS IN A ROW HAD THE CAVS MADE THE NBA FINALS. 2? 3? OR 4?



3 YEARS IN A ROW PRIOR TO THIS YEAR



4. YESTERDAY, CEDAR POINT HAD A POWER OUTAGE DUE TO A CAR STRIKING A POLE. SPEAKING OF THE WORD “POWER”, WHICH CEDAR POINT THRILL RIDE THAT OPENED IN 1998, HAS THE WORD “POWER” IN ITS NAME?



POWER TOWER



5. THERE WAS A DISTURBANCE IN THE FORCE THIS WEEKEND, AS “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” MADE AN ESTIMATED $103 MILLION DOLLARS DOMESTICALLY. A GOOD NUMBER, BUT WELL BELOW THE $130 TO $150 MILLION DOLLAR OPENING EXPECTED BY INITIAL PROJECTIONS. ON A POSTIVE NOTE, IT WAS THE HIGHEST GROSSING MEMORIAL DAY OPENING FOR A MOVIE SINCE THISFILM IN 2014. X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST? FAST ABD FURIOUS 6? OR HANGOVER PART 2?



X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – 2014 ($110 MILLION)