Thursdeals: 90% Off Gift Wrap at Target

Here's our weekly find!

January 2, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Thursdeals
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

Need gift wrap? Who doesn't! Check out Target's winter clearance right now for some good deals on gift wrap, wrapping paper and other Christmas (and around the year) accessories.

Tags: 
thursdeals

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - Jan 3 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With The Fine Arts Association About Their Upcoming Educational Programs! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Jennifer From the Mentor Icebreakers About Tim's Upcoming Puck Toss! WDOKFM: On-Demand
How can you help on Giving Tuesday in Cleveland? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cleveland Connection WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, November 15th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes