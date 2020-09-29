Things You Need To Know: Cleveland's Presidential Debate

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 9-10:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic

MODERATOR: Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday

AIRING: Fox 8, WKYC and more will be covering the debate.

TOPICS:

The Trump and Biden Records

The Supreme Court

Covid-19

The Economy

Race and Violence in our Cities

The Integrity of the Election

Will there be opening statements? No

Who has the first question? President Trump.

There will be a small number of ticketed guests in the audience, unsure of the exact number. The Cleveland Clinic is serving as health security.

Check out the list of road closures and parking bans here.

WHAT ABOUT COVID-19 CONCERNS?

The Cleveland Clinic will serve as a health security adviser to mitigate any exposure or spread.

ARE THERE ROAD CLOSURES IN CLEVELAND FOR THE DEBATE?

Where are the other debates?

Wednesday, Oct. 7: University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Thursday, Oct. 15: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

Thursday, Oct. 22: Belmont University in Nashville.