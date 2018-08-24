There's A New Baby Rhino At The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!
OMG it's super cute!
OMG look at this cutie that was born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!
Second Rare (and Adorable) Rhino Calf Born at Ohio Zoo https://t.co/0aI0VJNUrj via @people— Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) August 23, 2018
SECOND Eastern black rhino calf born! The @UHRainbowBabies Zoo Babies Program in partnership with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo celebrates the birth of the rhino calf https://t.co/Omn8Slsabn -- #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/njOFCRDt0e— Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) August 23, 2018
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces birth of SECOND eastern black rhino calf! New rhino camera debuts allowing viewers to connect with the Zoo’s ambassador animals. Read more, here: https://t.co/Omn8Slsabn ---- #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/c7O62iRf01— Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) August 23, 2018
The new baby isn't in the public eye, but you can check out the video on the Cleveland Metroparks website.