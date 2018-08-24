There's A New Baby Rhino At The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

OMG it's super cute!

August 24, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

OMG look at this cutie that was born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!


 

The new baby isn't in the public eye, but you can check out the video on the Cleveland Metroparks website

Tags: 
cleveland zoo
rhino

