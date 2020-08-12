There's A Shortage of Dr. Pepper! But More Is On The Way!

Move over nurse, we need more Dr. Pepper!

August 12, 2020
Dr. Pepper

There’s a Dr. Pepper shortage - but more is on the way.  Yesterday on social media they confirmed the shortage - but also confirmed that their new flavor Dr. Pepper and Cream Soda will now be a permanent part of their Dr. Pepper family.  They say hang tight, shelves should be restocked soon. 

