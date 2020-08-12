There's A Shortage of Dr. Pepper! But More Is On The Way!
Move over nurse, we need more Dr. Pepper!
August 12, 2020
There’s a Dr. Pepper shortage - but more is on the way. Yesterday on social media they confirmed the shortage - but also confirmed that their new flavor Dr. Pepper and Cream Soda will now be a permanent part of their Dr. Pepper family. They say hang tight, shelves should be restocked soon.
We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!— Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020
Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw