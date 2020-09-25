The Wedding Songs That Leads To The Happiest (And Unhappiest) Marriages
September 25, 2020
One study looked at the list of songs people danced to and found that there are songs that lead to happiness...and divorce!
A new UK survey questioned 5,500 married couples, and 77% of those who danced to Elton’s tune say they are happy.
Other first dance songs that produced happy couples include:
- Elton John’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” (77%)
- Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” (75%)
- Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight” (74%)
- Lea Salonga & Brad Kane’s “A Whole New World” (Aladdin movie): (71%)
- Etta James’ “At Last” (71%)
- Phil Collins' "You'll Be In My Heart" (70%)
On the flipside, couples whose first dance was to ” are the most likely to say they are unhappy, separated or divorced" include:
- One Direction’s “Little Things (75%)
- Jason Mraz’s “I'm Yours” (61%)
- Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars” (56%)
- Randy Newman’s “You've Got a Friend In Me” (52%)
- Michael Bublé’s “Everything” (49%)
- Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” (42%)