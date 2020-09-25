The Wedding Songs That Leads To The Happiest (And Unhappiest) Marriages

Check out the full list below

September 25, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Music
News

One study looked at the list of songs people danced to and found that there are songs that lead to happiness...and divorce! 

A new UK survey questioned 5,500 married couples, and 77% of those who danced to Elton’s tune say they are happy.

Other first dance songs that produced happy couples include:

  1. Elton John’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” (77%)
  2. Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” (75%)
  3. Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight” (74%)
  4. Lea Salonga & Brad Kane’s “A Whole New World” (Aladdin movie): (71%)
  5. Etta James’ “At Last” (71%)
  6. Phil Collins' "You'll Be In My Heart" (70%) 

On the flipside, couples whose first dance was to ” are the most likely to say they are unhappy, separated or divorced" include:

  1. One Direction’s “Little Things (75%)
  2. Jason Mraz’s “I'm Yours” (61%)
  3. Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars” (56%)
  4. Randy Newman’s “You've Got a Friend In Me” (52%)
  5. Michael Bublé’s “Everything” (49%)
  6. Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” (42%) 
Tags: 
songs
weddings

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks How Halloween Should Be Safe WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Kurt From Main Street Lorain WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards Talks About How To Have A Safe Labor Day Weekend WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Talks To A Student About Their In-School Experience WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About How Long We Will Be Wearing Masks, False Positives WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks DeWine's Sports Decree And More WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes