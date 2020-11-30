JEN TOOHEY’S SEASON OF GIVING RECOMMENDATION: THE RETIREMENT FUND FOR RELIGIOUS

▪ WHAT IS IT?

The Retirement Fund for Religious is an annual collection that raises funds to distribute to religious sisters, brothers and order priests who are aging throughout Northeast Ohio that the Diocese of Cleveland ministers to.

▪ WHAT DOES A DONATION DO?

Donations help provide for the immediate needs of their elder members – such as medications, nursing care, hygiene products.

▪ WHO DOES THE PROGRAM HELP?

The general population of aging religious have served as teachers, healthcare providers or administrators at many Catholic schools or healthcare organizations established in Northeast Ohio – up until the point that they were physically unable (past the typical age of retirement).

▪ WHY IS THIS FUND IMPORTANT?

Originally sisters worked in schools and hospitals and were paid $1 a day with no weekend pay.

Religious communities were not allowed to pay into social security.

Fast forward to today, this is requiring the few, younger working sisters who now pay into social security to support the thousands of aging religious within the communities they serve.

▪ WHAT IS THE AVERAGE COST A SENIOR IS RECEIVING TO DATE?

$170 a month.

▪ WHAT DOES THAT MONEY PROVIDE?

This does not support medication or everyday living.

Donations help provide for the immediate needs of their elder members by providing medications, nursing care, immediate medical needs and more for senior sisters, brothers and priests of religious orders.

▪ HOW CAN YOU HELP?

Donate now through December 13 at any Catholic church or visit here for more information.

There will also be a second collection at parishes the weekend of December 12 and 13 for those who are comfortable attending social distanced services – or – give through your parish online giving platform

Mail donation to Diocese of Cleveland

Links can be found online here.