The Price is Right is Recording New Episodes; Games Remain, New Set

October 8, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
the price is right drew carey

Getty Images/ Frederick M. Brown / Stringer

The Price is Right is heading back to record new episodes in Los Angeles! The crew stopped filming in March and now have a new COVID-friendly production-ready to roll out=

“We quickly realized we were not going to be able to have 300 people on the show sitting close together,” said Executive Producer Evelyn Warfel. “We decided that we were going to come back without an audience to maintain the safety as best we could for our talent, for the contestants, for our staff and crew.”

A virtual audience was impossible due to concerns of cheating. 

“We’re still going to have the same great games. We figured out how to bring all 77 games back while maintaining social distancing. So, they’ll see all their favorite games. It was also important to me to keep the ‘Come on Down”,” she added.

They will be filming three episodes a day instead of two, and filming on Sunday which is a less busy day on the set to film.

The Price Is Right

