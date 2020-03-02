The Next Bachelorette Is Announced: Clare Crawley

She's 38 and was previously on the Bachelor and the Bachelor In Paradise

March 2, 2020
March 2, 2020
bachelorette

Jesse Grant / Stringer

ABC announced the new Bachelorette: Clare Crawley. Clare competed in 2014 on The Bachelor and was the runner up pick  (Juan Pablo Galavis was the Bachelor that season). Clare did two seasons of Bachelor In Paradise. 

“I’m so excited,” Crawley said. “I’ve gone through a lot of personal growth in the last couple of years. And my goal has always been to find happiness — and love.”

Crawley will hit ABC on May 18th. 

