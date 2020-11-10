The Most Popular Thanksgiving Sides Per State

A new report looked at Google Trends to determine the most popular Thanksgiving side in each state. So, which sides are the most popular?

Ohio's favorite is Green Bean Casserole

Well, Mashed potatoes are a big favorite, topping the list in 10 states.

Mac n’ cheese and green bean casserole are close behind, with both popular in seven states.

47 states pick a carb as the most popular side, with only three preferring a veggie side.

Believe it or not, folks in Maine opt for a side salad as their most popular side dish.

Check out the full report here by Zippia!