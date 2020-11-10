The Most Popular Thanksgiving Sides Per State

Ohio meanwhile loves a nice Green Bean Casserole

November 10, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
thanksgiving
A new report looked at Google Trends to determine the most popular Thanksgiving side in each state. So, which sides are the most popular?

  • Ohio's favorite is Green Bean Casserole
  • Well, Mashed potatoes are a big favorite, topping the list in 10 states.
  • Mac n’ cheese and green bean casserole are close behind, with both popular in seven states.
  • 47 states pick a carb as the most popular side, with only three preferring a veggie side.
  • Believe it or not, folks in Maine opt for a side salad as their most popular side dish.

Check out the full report here by Zippia! 

 

