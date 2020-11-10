The Most Popular Thanksgiving Sides Per State
November 10, 2020
A new report looked at Google Trends to determine the most popular Thanksgiving side in each state. So, which sides are the most popular?
- Ohio's favorite is Green Bean Casserole
- Well, Mashed potatoes are a big favorite, topping the list in 10 states.
- Mac n’ cheese and green bean casserole are close behind, with both popular in seven states.
- 47 states pick a carb as the most popular side, with only three preferring a veggie side.
- Believe it or not, folks in Maine opt for a side salad as their most popular side dish.
Check out the full report here by Zippia!