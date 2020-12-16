The LeBron James Family Foundation Purchased Akron's Tangier Restaurant & Cabaret

Big news going on in Akron!

December 16, 2020
The LeBron James Family Foundation announced it has purchased Akron's Tangier Restaurant & Cabaret on West Market Street. They’re renovating it and turning it into a multi-purpose space for families at the I PROMISE School as well as the entire community.  "House Three Thirty" will feature a rooftop athletic complex sponsored by DICK'S Sporting Goods, a full-service Old El Paso restaurant, a gathering space named for J.M. Smucker, and even a Chase bank. The location will also host a retail space, coffee bar, ice cream parlor, and a cabaret. It will be completed in 2022.

