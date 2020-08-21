The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gives Employees New Perks Amid Scandal and Accusations

Would this be enough to get the staff to stay?

As her daytime talk show is probed for workplace misconduct, Ellen DeGeneres is trying to make her staff more comfortable. She’s stepping up with new perks for her employees.

The talk show has reportedly bumped up their paid time off and medical leave. A source tells “Variety” that staffers will get five paid days off to use how they wish, along with getting birthdays off and paid time for doctors appointments and family matters.

News of the perks comes after Ellen addressed over 200 of her employees in a video call on Monday. Insiders tell “Variety” that morale is already boosted as rehearsals for Ellen’s new spinoff show “Ellen’s Game of Games” picks back up.

