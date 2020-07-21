The Daily Meal Awards "The B Spot" With Best Burger In Ohio Honors

Congrats, another with for Michael Symon!

July 21, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
burger
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News

The Daily Meal released their best burgers in each state list, and have awarded the B Spot with the best in the state! They write:

Celebrity food star Michael Symon’s B Spot Burgers has three locations in the Cleveland area. The Lola is the main attraction here, featuring a beef patty with thick-cut bacon, cheddar, pickled red onion and a sunny-side-up egg. There’s also the Fat Doug topped with Cleveland classics like pastrami, coleslaw, Bertman’s Stadium Mustard and Swiss cheese.

Check out the full article and see the best burgers in the county on The Daily Meal website.

Tags: 
b spot
burgers

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Interview Harry Connick Jr. About His New Song That Honors Frontline Workers WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mammal Monday: Seals WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Dr. Edwards, Would She Put Her Kids In School WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Dr. Edwards from UH Rainbows About Schools and COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Joe Toohey, New Anchor On Fox 8 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tom Kramig, CEO of the Lake Erie Crushers, Talks Fireworks In Avon WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes