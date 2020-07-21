The Daily Meal Awards "The B Spot" With Best Burger In Ohio Honors

The Daily Meal released their best burgers in each state list, and have awarded the B Spot with the best in the state! They write:

Celebrity food star Michael Symon’s B Spot Burgers has three locations in the Cleveland area. The Lola is the main attraction here, featuring a beef patty with thick-cut bacon, cheddar, pickled red onion and a sunny-side-up egg. There’s also the Fat Doug topped with Cleveland classics like pastrami, coleslaw, Bertman’s Stadium Mustard and Swiss cheese.

Check out the full article and see the best burgers in the county on The Daily Meal website.