The Daily Binge: Little Fires Everywhere, March 18th 2020

Here at the Jen and Tim Show, we’re offering you a daily selection of the finest shows around. Take a look at today’s selection for the Daily Binge:

Video of Little Fires Everywhere - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

The first three episodes came out today! We'll check it out today and get you a review soon enough.

The show stars Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. Celeste Ng (ING), the author of the book Little Fires Everywhere, grew up in Shaker Heights. Both the book and the show takes place in Shaker Heights. Reviews for the show are positive.