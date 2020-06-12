Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces Reopening Plan for June 17

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will reopen on June 17th. Here's what you need to know:

- They’ll be reducing capacity by 75%

- You’ll need to make a reservation before you go

- All of the outdoor animal habitats will be open, including the new rhino reserve

- Trams will be closed and so will some indoor locations

- But concessions and restrooms will be open

- Guests are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and wear facial coverings during their visit but facial coverings are not required.

- All Zoo employees are required to wear protective face coverings.

- In order to protect against the spread of COVID-19, handwashing stations will be located across Zoo grounds for guests

- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo staff will be frequently sanitizing all high touch areas including restrooms, doors, glass, railings, KeyBank ZooKey boxes and ride attractions each hour



- Zoo Hours & Operation: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.



- 4-D Theater, Circle of Wildlife Carousel and Boomerang Line train will be operating with 50% capacity and will be temporarily closed for 15 minutes each hour for cleaning and sanitation.



- Deck access at the Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter will be limited to guests hand-feeding giraffes.



