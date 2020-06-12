Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces Reopening Plan for June 17

Here’s what you need to know

June 12, 2020
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will reopen on June 17th. Here's what you need to know:

- They’ll be reducing capacity by 75%

- You’ll need to make a reservation before you go

- All of the outdoor animal habitats will be open, including the new rhino reserve

- Trams will be closed and so will some indoor locations

- But concessions and restrooms will be open

- Guests are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and wear facial coverings during their visit but facial coverings are not required.

- All Zoo employees are required to wear protective face coverings.

-  In order to protect against the spread of COVID-19, handwashing stations will be located across Zoo grounds for guests 

-  Cleveland Metroparks Zoo staff will be frequently sanitizing all high touch areas including restrooms, doors, glass, railings, KeyBank ZooKey boxes and ride attractions each hour

-  Zoo Hours & Operation:  9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
 
-  4-D Theater, Circle of Wildlife Carousel and Boomerang Line train will be operating with 50% capacity and will be temporarily closed for 15 minutes each hour for cleaning and sanitation.
 
-  Deck access at the Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter will be limited to guests hand-feeding giraffes.
 
 

cleveland Metroparks Zoo

