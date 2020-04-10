The Better Business Bureau Called Into The Jen And Tim Show To Talk About COVID-19 Related Scams!
Be careful out there!
April 10, 2020
Categories:
Tune into the podcast below to hear about scams regarding face masks, testing kids and the relief funds.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
14 Apr
WNCX Blood Drive Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown (East Bank of the Flats)
09 May
Countess LuAnn & Friends: Marry F**K Kill Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
22 May
AJR: The Neotheater World Tour – Part II Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
28 May
POSTPONED: Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification Tour 2020 Blossom Music Center
04 Jun
The Dude Perfect 2020 Tour Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse