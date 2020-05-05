Freebies For Teacher Appreciation Day!
We gotta give love to our teachers!
May 5, 2020
We always appreciate our teachers, now more than ever!
In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, teachers have been thrown into unchartered territory. Since today is Teacher Appreciation Day, we want to show some extra love to our teachers for what they are doing in this crazy world that we are living in... how about with some freebies that you can get all week!?
Teacher Appreciation Week deals:
- 1800Flowers.com: NEA members can save 20% on flowers and gift baskets.
- 23andMe: Teachers save $20 to $100 on select DNA kits.
- Adobe Creative Cloud: Teachers save 60% off monthly Creative Cloud subscriptions.
- Ann Taylor LOFT: Teachers save 15% off full-price purchases.
- Apple: Apple Education Pricing is available to teachers on select devices.
- Barnes & Noble: Get 20% off purchases for classroom use throughout the year, and 25% off purchases during Educator Appreciation Days.
- Ben Franklin Crafts: Save 10% on classroom materials.
- Bookmans: Get 20% off all purchases.
- Books-a-Million: Get 20% off purchases for the classroom with a BAM Educator’s card.
- Budget Truck Rental: Teachers get 20% off local moves and 15% off one-way moves.
- Bunion Bootie: Teachers get 10% off their purchase with SheerID verification.
- Coolframes.com: Teachers get a 5% discount on frames.
- Costco: NEA members will receive a $30 Costco Shop Card with a new Costco membership and access to more than 500 member-only warehouse locations across the country.
- Dagne Dover: When you register with Dagna Dover, you can get 20% off purchases.
- Dick Blick Art Supplies: Get 10% off art supplies for the classroom.
- Eduporium: Get a 20% discount on most products.
- E-Z Rent a Car: Teachers get a 10% discount.
- GE Appliances Store: NEA members receive several discounts and free delivery on appliances costing more than $399.
- GelPro: Get 25% off your purchase of cushioned floor mats.
- GM Educator Discount: Current employees of a public school, private school, college or university can enjoy special pricing below MSRP on the purchase or lease of eligible, new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles.
- Half Price Books: Get 10% off purchases when you sign up for the Half Price Books Educator’s card.
- Hanes: Get 10% off when you sign up with ID.me.
- Hertz Rent a Car: NEA members can save 25% on rentals.
- J. Crew: Get 5% off for in-store purchases.
- Joann: Teachers save 15% on purchases.
- Karen Kane: Teachers get a 20% discount.
- Lakeshore Learning: Save 15% when you join the Teacher’s Club.
- Michael’s: Get 20% off every purchase.
- Microsoft: Educators will get Office 365 free, plus 10% off Windows devices.
- National Geographic Geno 2.0: Teachers get $50 off on Geno 2.0 DNA kits for classroom use.
- National Rent a Car: NEA members save up to 20% on rentals.
- Pencils.com: Sign up to receive a 10% discount on purchases.
- Pure Formulas: Get 10% off when you use your ID.me verification.
- SIXT Rent a Car: Teachers get a 5% discount on rentals.
- The Container Store: The Organized Teacher program offers educators discounts throughout the year.
- Thriftbooks: Used classroom book sets are 20% off for teachers.
- T-Mobile: Save $100 on smartphones and tablets with a new-line activation.
- TOMS: Teachers get a 10% off their purchase with SheerID verification.