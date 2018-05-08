Teacher Appreciation Week 2018: Goodies Around Town For Teacher!

Here are the deals for teachers today, this week and in general:

*Brugger's Bagles: 20% off a catering order, pickup or delivery for the entire week.

*Chick-fil-A: Each branch is offering a different reward for teachers

*Cici's: Cici's Pizza is offering free pizza today with the attached flyer!

*Chipotle: After 3pm, Chipotle is offering buy one get one free for teachers

*Einstein Bros Bagels: Get 20% off all week with promo code 9053

*Piada: Also offering a buy one get one for teachers

Remember that Apple, Half-Priced Books, Barnes & Noble, Banana Republic, The Container Store, Joann Fabrics, Loft, Lakeshore Learning, Michael's Craft Store,and J. Crew offer year-round specials for teachers.