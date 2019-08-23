Taylor Swift Approves Fan Theory About Her New 'Lover' Music Video

Now this is quite a scandalous mystery!

August 23, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

So in case you missed it, Taylor Swift released a video for 'Lover', the title track to her new album. And the 

The entire music video features a house within a snowglobe. And twitter's smart detectives have figured out that the rooms of the house correlate with her seven albums. Take a look at the post below:

Wow, Taylor Swift is up to some crafty creative shennagians! 

Taylor Swift
lover

