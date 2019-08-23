Taylor Swift Approves Fan Theory About Her New 'Lover' Music Video
Now this is quite a scandalous mystery!
August 23, 2019
So in case you missed it, Taylor Swift released a video for 'Lover', the title track to her new album. And the
The entire music video features a house within a snowglobe. And twitter's smart detectives have figured out that the rooms of the house correlate with her seven albums. Take a look at the post below:
I. LITERALLY. CANNOT. pic.twitter.com/wVGVDQDc4p— --------, Nikki Swiftie (@SprksFly4Taylor) August 23, 2019
Wow, Taylor Swift is up to some crafty creative shennagians!