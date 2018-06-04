Target Will Begin Doing Same Day Delivery!

Cleveland Target shoppers are going to be excited to find that Target will be doing same day shipping using Shipt. It starts on June 21st, and will effect Akron and Canton (June 19), while Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Mansfield, Sandusky and Toldeo will get hit on June 14th.

Membership will cost $99 for a year, but there is a speical promotion for $49 dollars for the yearly membership if you sign up prior to June 21st.

When a member, you can sign in and shop using your computer or phone app and then choose which one hour delivery window you want it shipped. It then comes, free and unlimited with purchases that are about $35 dollars.

You can get anything shipped except for alcohol, tobacco and prescriptions.

Are you excited? Jen said the reason she likes Target is because she gets to walk the aisles!