Target Releases Black Friday 2018 Ad!
Some deals and steals!
November 2, 2018
Target Black Friday Deals 2018
- Here are some of the deals that shoppers can get in 2018
- Element 55" Smart 4K UHD TV for $199.99
- Samsung 65" 4K HDR UHD Smart TV for $799.99
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299 (includes Switch console with Mario Kart 8 game built in. Plus dock, left and right Joy-Con controllers and more) Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Spider-Man bundle for $199.99
- Fitbit Versa smartwatch for $149
- Instant Pot Duo 6qt 7 in 1 Pressure Cooker for $69.95
- Google Home Mini for $25
- Hatchimals Surprise for $34.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- iPhone® XS or iPhone XS Max with $250 Target gift card (with activation)
- Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL with $200 Target gift card (with activation)
- Amazon Echo for $69
- Echo Dot Gen. 3 for $24
- Echo Dot Gen. 2 for $19.99