Target Releases Black Friday 2018 Ad!

November 2, 2018
Target Black Friday Deals 2018

  • Here are some of the deals that shoppers can get in 2018
  • Element 55" Smart 4K UHD TV for $199.99
  • Samsung 65" 4K HDR UHD Smart TV for $799.99
  • Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299 (includes Switch console with Mario Kart 8 game built in. Plus dock, left and right Joy-Con controllers and more) Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Spider-Man bundle for $199.99
  • Fitbit Versa smartwatch for $149
  • Instant Pot Duo 6qt 7 in 1 Pressure Cooker for $69.95
  • Google Home Mini for $25
  • Hatchimals Surprise for $34.99 (Reg. $69.99)
  • iPhone® XS or iPhone XS Max with $250 Target gift card (with activation)
  • Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL with $200 Target gift card (with activation)
  • Amazon Echo for $69
  • Echo Dot Gen. 3 for $24
  • Echo Dot Gen. 2 for $19.99

Check out the full ad on BlackFriday.com here

