Taiko: Rainbow Stories 2020

Yuta’s son Taiko was diagnosed with a heart defect a few months after birth. Yuta was grateful for the team at Rainbow Babies & Children’s for their support and compassion during a terrifying time for his family.

Taiko was just a few months old when he was diagnosed with a heart defect by his Rainbow pediatrician. He needed a complicated heart surgery, which was performed at Rainbow. Taiko’s Dad, Yuta, noted that even though they were scared, members of the Rainbow team constantly checked up on them and gave them updates on the surgery helping to put them at ease and comfort them.

Taiko has had some recent hospital stays but is still a fun and outgoing 10 year old full of joy and energy!

