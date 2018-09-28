Sweethearts and Necco Wafers Will Still Be Produced In Ohio!

Sprangler Candy Company (based in Bryan, Ohio) has purchased the brands and equipment needed in order to make Necco wafers and Sweeharts (candy hearts). The New England Confectionery Company announced its bankrupcy and the candys were in danger of going extinct.

It might take a couple months but the CEO wants to get these candies back on the shelves as soon as possible.

“There are a lot of manufacturing challenges and unanswered questions at this point, and we want to make sure these brands meet consumer expectations when they re-enter the market." CEO Kirk Vashaw said.

For those who are fans of the sweet treats, you'll be glad about this!