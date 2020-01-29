Super Bowl LIV National Anthem and Halftime Show Prop Bets
Some of these are actually really fun to think about!
52% of Americans will be putting their money on the Chiefs to win, while 49% will bet on the 49ers. But there's a lot of bets you can put money on, here's some of them and what the odds are:
Will Demi Lovato Be Wearing A Skirt, Dress Or Gown To Sing The Anthem?
Yes: -220
No: +155
Pick: Yes
Will Demi Lovato Forget Or Omit A Word From The National Anthem?
Yes: +550
No: -1000
Pick: No
Will Any Scoring Drive Take Less Time Than It Takes Lovato To Sing The Anthem?
Yes: -220
No: +155
Pick: Yes
Demi Lovato’s Hair Color During The National Anthem
Black: -250
Any Other: +275
Blonde: +300
Pick: Black
Demi Lovato’s Microphone Color During The National Anthem
Black: -150
Silver/Grey: +150
Any Other: +300
Pick: Black
Will Fireworks Be Heard After ‘Bombs Bursting In Air’ During National Anthem?
No: -200
Yes: +150
Pick: Yes
Length Of Final Word "Brave" During National Anthem
Over 5.5 Seconds: -150
Under 5.5 Seconds: +110
Pick: Over
Current Available Props For Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show
How Many Songs Will Be Performed In Spanish During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
OVER 1.5-300
UNDER 1.5+200
How Many Songs Will Be Played During The Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
OVER 8-160
UNDER 8+120
How Many Times Will Alex Rodriguez Be Shown During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
OVER 0.5+240
UNDER 0.5-380
How Many Wardrobe Changes For Jennifer Lopez During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
OVER 2.5-160
UNDER 2.5+120
Which Of These Jennifer Lopez Songs Will Be Sung First At Halftime Show?
SongOdds
On The Floor +400
Jenny From The Block+425
Let’s Get Loud +450
Live It Up+600
Get Right+700
El Anillo+900
Waiting For Tonight+1100
If You Had My Love +1200
Love Don’t Cost A Thing+1200
I’m Real+1600
Ain’t It Funny+1600
I’m Gonna Be Alright+1800
Que Hiciste+1800
Which Of These Shakira Songs Will Be Sung First At Halftime Show?
SongOdds
She Wolf+250
Whenever, Wherever+400
Dare+550
Hips Don’t Lie+600
La Tortura+700
Can’t Remember To Forget You+700
Waka Waka+700
Rabiosa+1200
Try Everything+1400
La Bicicleta+1800
Chantaje+2000
Which Of These Songs Will Be Sung First At Halftime Show?
SongOdds
Whenever, Wherever+300
Let’s Get Loud+400
On The Floor+500
Dare+600
Live It Up+650
La Tortura+800
Dinero+850
Can’t Remember To Forget You+900
Waka Waka+900
El Anillo+950
Odds as of January 28 courtesy of Bovada
Which Of These Songs Will Be Sung Last At Halftime Show?
SongOdds
Live It Up+200
Whenever, Wherever+250
Can’t Remember To Forget You+325
Let’s Get Loud+400
On The Floor+575
Will Any Of The Fly Girls From ‘In Living Color’ Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+425
No-800
Will Enrique Iglesias Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+500
No-900
Will DJ Khaled Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+175
No-260
Will Gloria Estefan Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+230
No-360
Will Marc Anthony Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+400
No-700
Will Will Smith Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+290
No-500
Will Jennifer Lopez Do A Selena Cover During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+350
No-600
Will Shakira And Jennifer Lopez Twerk During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+175
No-260
Will Either Shakira Or Jennifer Lopez First Address Audience In Spanish During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+150
No-200
Will A Football Be Used As A Prop During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+350
No-600
Will Either Singer Drink Pepsi During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+600
No-1500
Will Gerard Pique Be Shown During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+600
No-1500
Will Jay-Z Be Shown During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+600
No-1500
Will Jennifer Lopez Or Shakira Be Suspended In Air During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+300
No-500
Will Pitbull Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes-200
No+150
Will Ricky Martin Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes-130
No-110
Will Rihanna Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?
Option Odds
Yes+800
No-2500
Will Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Kiss During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+700
No-2000
Will There Be A Wardrobe Malfunction During Halftime Show?
OptionOdds
Yes+1000
No-2500