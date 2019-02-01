Super Bowl 2019 Bets: What Are People Predicting This Year?

Who is the first person the winning QB thanks in their on-field post-game interview? (CBS Broadcast)



God +800

Wife/Family +160

Teammates -160

Coach +700

Fans +800

Any other +1300



Will the winning team accept the offer to visit the White House?



Yes -950

No +551



What food will Trump serve the winning football team?



U.S. fast food/Pizza -150

Mexican food +900

Chinese food +600

Indian Food +1500

Italian +150

Sushi +2000

Will a team owner be on the sideline at any point during the game? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)



Yes +500

No -800



Will Kylie Jenner appear on camera? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show DOES count. From Kick off until game completion)



Yes +155

No -200



Will Travis Scott be shirtless at any moment during the halftime show?



Yes +1000

No -2500



Will Adam Levine be shirtless at any moment during the half time show?



Yes +2000

No -7000



Will Andre 3000 join Big Boi on stage? (Must be during the halftime show)



Yes +1200

No -2500



Will a SpongeBob inflatable or costume be used during the halftime show?



Yes +500

No -700





How many people will watch Super Bowl LIII according to Nielsen?



Over 108.5 Million -115

Under 108.5 Million -115



What will the Length of the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIII be?



Over 110 seconds -115

Under 110 seconds -115



Will Gladys Knight forget or omit any words during the National Anthem?



Yes +155

No -200



Will the roof of the stadium be closed at the kickoff of the Super Bowl?



Yes +200

No -250



Will any player give a game ball to a fan after scoring a touchdown?



Yes +300

No -400





What will be the first song Maroon 5 plays during the halftime show?



Moves Like Jagger +600

Girls Like You +600

One More Night +200

Payphone +900

Sunday Morning +900

This Love +1800

She Will Be Loved +1500

Sugar +550

Don’t Wanna Know +800

Field +700



Which team will score first?



Patriots -125

Rams +105



Will there be overtime?



Yes +658

No -1200



What side will the Super Bowl Coin toss land on?



Heads -103

Tails -103