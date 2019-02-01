Super Bowl 2019 Bets: What Are People Predicting This Year?
Take a look at all the bets going down for this year's Super Bowl
Who is the first person the winning QB thanks in their on-field post-game interview? (CBS Broadcast)
God +800
Wife/Family +160
Teammates -160
Coach +700
Fans +800
Any other +1300
Will the winning team accept the offer to visit the White House?
Yes -950
No +551
What food will Trump serve the winning football team?
U.S. fast food/Pizza -150
Mexican food +900
Chinese food +600
Indian Food +1500
Italian +150
Sushi +2000
Will a team owner be on the sideline at any point during the game? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)
Yes +500
No -800
Will Kylie Jenner appear on camera? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show DOES count. From Kick off until game completion)
Yes +155
No -200
Will Travis Scott be shirtless at any moment during the halftime show?
Yes +1000
No -2500
Will Adam Levine be shirtless at any moment during the half time show?
Yes +2000
No -7000
Will Andre 3000 join Big Boi on stage? (Must be during the halftime show)
Yes +1200
No -2500
Will a SpongeBob inflatable or costume be used during the halftime show?
Yes +500
No -700
How many people will watch Super Bowl LIII according to Nielsen?
Over 108.5 Million -115
Under 108.5 Million -115
What will the Length of the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIII be?
Over 110 seconds -115
Under 110 seconds -115
Will Gladys Knight forget or omit any words during the National Anthem?
Yes +155
No -200
Will the roof of the stadium be closed at the kickoff of the Super Bowl?
Yes +200
No -250
Will any player give a game ball to a fan after scoring a touchdown?
Yes +300
No -400
What will be the first song Maroon 5 plays during the halftime show?
Moves Like Jagger +600
Girls Like You +600
One More Night +200
Payphone +900
Sunday Morning +900
This Love +1800
She Will Be Loved +1500
Sugar +550
Don’t Wanna Know +800
Field +700
Which team will score first?
Patriots -125
Rams +105
Will there be overtime?
Yes +658
No -1200
What side will the Super Bowl Coin toss land on?
Heads -103
Tails -103