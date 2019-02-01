Super Bowl 2019 Bets: What Are People Predicting This Year?

Take a look at all the bets going down for this year's Super Bowl

February 1, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
Music News
News
Sports

Who is the first person the winning QB thanks in their on-field post-game interview? (CBS Broadcast)

God  +800
Wife/Family +160
Teammates -160

Coach +700
Fans +800
Any other +1300

Will the winning team accept the offer to visit the White House?

Yes -950              
No +551

What food will Trump serve the winning football team?

U.S. fast food/Pizza -150
Mexican food +900
Chinese food +600
Indian Food +1500
Italian +150
Sushi +2000

Will a team owner be on the sideline at any point during the game? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)

Yes +500
No -800

Will Kylie Jenner appear on camera? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show DOES count. From Kick off until game completion)

Yes +155
No -200

Will Travis Scott be shirtless at any moment during the halftime show?

Yes +1000
No -2500

Will Adam Levine be shirtless at any moment during the half time show?

Yes +2000
No -7000

Will Andre 3000 join Big Boi on stage? (Must be during the halftime show)

Yes +1200
No -2500

Will a SpongeBob inflatable or costume be used during the halftime show?

Yes +500
No -700


How many people will watch Super Bowl LIII according to Nielsen?

Over 108.5 Million -115
Under 108.5 Million -115

What will the Length of the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIII be?

Over 110 seconds -115
Under 110 seconds -115

Will Gladys Knight forget or omit any words during the National Anthem?

Yes +155
No -200

Will the roof of the stadium be closed at the kickoff of the Super Bowl?

Yes +200
No -250

Will any player give a game ball to a fan after scoring a touchdown?

Yes +300
No -400


What will be the first song Maroon 5 plays during the halftime show?

Moves Like Jagger +600
Girls Like You +600
One More Night +200
Payphone +900
Sunday Morning +900
This Love +1800
She Will Be Loved +1500
Sugar +550
Don’t Wanna Know +800
Field +700

Which team will score first?

Patriots -125
Rams +105

Will there be overtime?

Yes +658
No -1200

What side will the Super Bowl Coin toss land on?

Heads -103
Tails -103

Tags: 
super bowl bets

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Interview The Owners of Saucission About Their Appearence On The Zimmern List WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - January 25th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tasty Tuesday - The Burnham from the Hilton Cleveland Stop By WDOKFM: On-Demand
Channel 5 Meteorlogist Trent Magill Calls In About The Weekend Forecast WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, January 17th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
The CEO of the Q Arena Calls In About The Q Transformation Milestone WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes