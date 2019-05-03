Cinco De Mayo Freebies and Deals!

This Sunday is Cinco de Mayo! If you want tacos, margaritas or all your favorites for the holiday, we've got you covered. Your favorite restaurants are offering specials and deals, and here is where to find them.

Abuelo’s - Come in for $5 Grande Mexican Draft Beer and a $6.95 Flag Margarita Sunday.

Bahama Breeze - They’re serving up $5 classic margaritas and $10 Create Your Own Premium Tequila and Rum Flights and this deal lasts all month long.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co - Get $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extras all day Sunday.

California Pizza Kitchen - Select locations are serving $5 Fresh Agave Lime Margaritas on Sunday.

Chili’s - The Tequila Trifecta, the Presidente Margarita, and draft beer are all $5 each on Cinco de Mayo.

Chipotle - They’re offering free DoorDash delivery on orders over $10 Sunday.

Chuy's - It’s a three day party here! Fiesta Friday has $1 floaters, Sippin’ Saturday brings $ floaters and $1 off Perfect Margaritas, and Sunday has the Saturday deals plus $5 regular House Ritas, $8 Grande House Ritas and $5 queso or guac.

El Fenix - Score an eight-ounce margarita for $1 through Sunday.

El Pollo Loco - Friday through Sunday, they’re serving $5 Street Corn Tostadas and $5 five-piece Fire-Grilled Chicken, but you’ll need these coupons.

On The Border - Cheers for $5 Cinco Ritas and shot specials starting at $3 on Sunday.

Taco John's - Now through Sunday, score five beef soft-shell tacos for $5.55.

Tijuana Flats - Get a taco and a beer for $5, two tacos for $5, or two beers for $5 from Friday through Sunday.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill - Coronas and Sauza Margaritas are just $2 through Sunday.

Enjoy!