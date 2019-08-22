Study: Parks Make People As Happy As Christmas

Need a mood boost? According to new research, walking in a tree-filled park can lift your spirits. A new study from the University of Vermont finds that people who visit urban parks are happier afterwards and the effect lasts for up to four hours.

For the first-of-its-kind study, researchers turned to Twitter, studying hundreds of tweets a day that people posted from 160 parks in San Francisco. They found that urban park visitors use happier words and express less negativity on Twitter than they did before their visit and that areas with more vegetation have the biggest impact. The effect was so strong, the happiness boost is equal to the mood spike on Christmas Day, which has been shown to be the happiest day every year on Twitter.