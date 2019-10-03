STUDY: Fast Food Drive-Thru Times
Curious as to how long the times are at your favorite Fast Food joints?
October 3, 2019
Fast food is going to be fast no matter what. But QSR Magazine was curious to find which fast-food joint had the quickest time. Dunkin' was the quickest, Chick-fil-A came in last when it came to speed.
Here's how the chains ranked from slowest to fastest:
- Chick-fil-A - Wait time: 322.98 seconds
- McDonald's - Wait time: 284.05 seconds
- Hardee's - Wait time: 266.34 seconds
- Arby's - Wait time: 263.46 seconds
- KFC - Wait time: 243.73 seconds
- Carl's Jr. - Wait time: 240.51 seconds
- Taco Bell - Wait time: 240.38 seconds
- Burger King - Wait time: 235.48 seconds
- Wendy's - Wait time: 230.38 seconds
- Dunkin' - Wait time: 216.75 seconds