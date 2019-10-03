STUDY: Fast Food Drive-Thru Times

Curious as to how long the times are at your favorite Fast Food joints?

October 3, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

Photo by nitrub iStock / Getty Images Plus

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

Fast food is going to be fast no matter what. But QSR Magazine was curious to find which fast-food joint had the quickest time. Dunkin' was the quickest, Chick-fil-A came in last when it came to speed.

Here's how the chains ranked from slowest to fastest:

  • Chick-fil-A - Wait time: 322.98 seconds
  • McDonald's - Wait time: 284.05 seconds
  • Hardee's - Wait time: 266.34 seconds
  • Arby's - Wait time: 263.46 seconds
  • KFC - Wait time: 243.73 seconds
  • Carl's Jr. - Wait time: 240.51 seconds
  • Taco Bell - Wait time: 240.38 seconds
  • Burger King - Wait time: 235.48 seconds
  • Wendy's - Wait time: 230.38 seconds
  • Dunkin' - Wait time: 216.75 seconds
Tags: 
fast food

Recent Podcast Audio
Reality Steve Gives Scoop On The Bachelor in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman September 27th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cheers to Camp Cheerful Fundraiser! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Dish With Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Talks To Masterchef Junior Contestant Matthew Ahead of Masterchef Junior Live! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zeldman - September 12th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes