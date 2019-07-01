Stranger Things' Line Now Out At Levi Strauss

Take a look at the collection below:

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any stranger... Levi’s® x Stranger Things.



Summer 2019. https://t.co/mSTKy0ZNLw@Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/aF8YUhIqBP — Levi's UK (@Levis_UK) July 1, 2019

Stranger Things and Levi's® collaborate for autumn winter 19 capsule collection#StrangerThingshttps://t.co/9Y3OrMdM1O pic.twitter.com/dfrwXVLGsc — Notebook Magazine (@notebooklive) June 30, 2019

Levi's Celebrates 'Stranger Things' Season 3 With 1985-Inspired Capsule Collection



The entire collection is a homage to 1985 when Season 3 is set and the lookbook was shot on location of the series’ set. Shop the Stranger Things x Levi’s capsule in store and online. pic.twitter.com/No603ET3HK — Fashion Podcast (@Freshfordummies) June 27, 2019

See more pictures here!

Check out the full collection at Levi's website.