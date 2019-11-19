Stocking Stuffer: 2-Pack of Echo Special Deal
Today's Stocking Stuffer is this criminally low price for an Amazon 2-Pack of Echos with Show 5 Displays, Alexa and Vouchers.
What is an Amazon Echo? Well check out these juicy informational details:
With the Amazon Echo Show 5, it's easy for Alexa to show and tell. That's right, it takes the best features of the Echo and Alexa and adds a 5.5" diagonal touchscreen display! Now you can watch videos, scroll through recipes, and even video chat with your loved ones -- which is perfect because this bundle comes with a second Echo Show 5! From Amazon.
Includes two Amazon Echo Show 5 assistants with power adapters and quick-start guides; and four vouchers
- MediaTek MT 8163 processor
- 5.5" diagonal touchscreen display
- 4W speaker
- Built-in HD camera with manual shutter
- Alexa voice assistant
- 802.11a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth wireless technology
- Hands-free video calling
- Voice commands: shopping, alarms, timers, to-do lists, more
- Amazon Echo app compatible with iOS 11.0 or higher, Android 5.1 or higher, Fire OS 5.3.3 or higher; hands-free voice control not available via OS X devices
- Measures 5.83" x 3.39" x 2.87"
- UL listed; 1-year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty
- Imported