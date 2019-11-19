Stocking Stuffer: 2-Pack of Echo Special Deal

What a steal, what a deal!

Today's Stocking Stuffer is this criminally low price for an Amazon 2-Pack of Echos with Show 5 Displays, Alexa and Vouchers. Check out this deal over on QVC. 

What is an Amazon Echo? Well check out these juicy informational details:

With the Amazon Echo Show 5, it's easy for Alexa to show and tell. That's right, it takes the best features of the Echo and Alexa and adds a 5.5" diagonal touchscreen display! Now you can watch videos, scroll through recipes, and even video chat with your loved ones -- which is perfect because this bundle comes with a second Echo Show 5! From Amazon.

Includes two Amazon Echo Show 5 assistants with power adapters and quick-start guides; and four vouchers

  • MediaTek MT 8163 processor
  • 5.5" diagonal touchscreen display
  • 4W speaker
  • Built-in HD camera with manual shutter
  • Alexa voice assistant
  • 802.11a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth wireless technology
  • Hands-free video calling
  • Voice commands: shopping, alarms, timers, to-do lists, more
  • Amazon Echo app compatible with iOS 11.0 or higher, Android 5.1 or higher, Fire OS 5.3.3 or higher; hands-free voice control not available via OS X devices
  • Measures 5.83" x 3.39" x 2.87"
  • UL listed; 1-year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty
  • Imported
