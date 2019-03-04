Steven Spielberg: "Streaming Movies Belong At The Emmys, Not The Oscars"

Steven Spielberg doesn't think movies produced by Netflix and other on-demand services should be eligible for major awards like the Oscars. The loophole that allows their eligibility is a short release in theaters, which Spielberg says, is lame.

“Fewer and fewer filmmakers are going to struggle to raise money,” he explains. "Or to compete at Sundance and possibly get one of the specialty labels to release their films theatrically." Spielberg added that directors will go to streaming service like Netflix because it could be an easier way to win awards. He added, “I don’t believe that films that are just given token qualifications, in a couple of theaters for less than a week...should qualify for the Academy Award nominations."

Spielberg said his issue isn't with the films winning, but the fact that they're qualifying for Academy Awards on a technicality. “One you commit to a television format, you’re a TV movie,” he said, adding that a good Netflix movie could “deserve an Emmy, but not an Oscar.”