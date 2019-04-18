Steve Madden Drops New 90s Throwback Collection

The Steve Madden X #UrbanOutfitters Collab JUST DROPPED!

Click to explore the collection and grab your pair of these #limitededition throwbacks now! |https://t.co/OIDKoh2trR| pic.twitter.com/gwZBjwZ7Ds — STEVE MADDEN (@SteveMadden) April 16, 2019

Remember those Steve Madden rubber thong sandal? It's back at Urban Outfittes for $60 a pair. They're light and come in neon orange, silver and black.

The throwback shoes are selling out quickly!

These shoes are 'the shoes every 90s girl loved' according to Madden.