Steve Madden Drops New 90s Throwback Collection

April 18, 2019
Remember those Steve Madden rubber thong sandal? It's back at Urban Outfittes for $60 a pair. They're light and come in neon orange, silver and black. 

The throwback shoes are selling out quickly! 

These shoes are 'the shoes every 90s girl loved' according to Madden.

