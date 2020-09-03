State Highway Patrol Will Increase Air Surveillance In Work/Construction Zones

The State Highway Patrol will increase air surveillance to watch for speeding, tailgating and distracted driving in work zones. Those work zones will be striped and marked with signs so that vehicles can be timed from the sky. There have been more than 23-hundred work zone crashes in Ohio so far this year.

“The goal is always to reduce traffic fatalities and crashes, in general,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago. “If they obey those simple rules and traffic laws, we can provide those safer zones for our highway workers."

“Anything we can do to try to make those work zones safer, not just for our people but for the motorists who use them, we’re certainly going to do,” added ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning.