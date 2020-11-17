Starbucks Secret Menu Frapp: Christmas Cookie Frappuccino
Take a look at the recipe below:
November 17, 2020
We haven't tried it yet, but we are going to have to try the new Christmas Cookie Frappuccino. Rumor has it, it's like a delicious sugar cookie! Here are the ingredients via Starbucks Secret Menu.
- Grande Crème Base Frappuccino (such as Vanilla Bean Crème)
- 1 ½ pumps of Peppermint syrup
- 1 ½ pumps of Toffee Nut syrup
- Whipped cream and a pack of raw sugar sprinkled on top via Starbucks Secret Menu
- Alternatively, ask for a caramel drizzle on top of the whipped cream
Take the secret to the nearest Starbucks!