Starbucks Secret Menu Frapp: Christmas Cookie Frappuccino

We haven't tried it yet, but we are going to have to try the new Christmas Cookie Frappuccino. Rumor has it, it's like a delicious sugar cookie! Here are the ingredients via Starbucks Secret Menu.

Grande Crème Base Frappuccino (such as Vanilla Bean Crème)

1 ½ pumps of Peppermint syrup

1 ½ pumps of Toffee Nut syrup

Whipped cream and a pack of raw sugar sprinkled on top via Starbucks Secret Menu

Alternatively, ask for a caramel drizzle on top of the whipped cream

Take the secret to the nearest Starbucks!