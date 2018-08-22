Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts: Pumpkin Spice Is Coming Next Week

OMG I cannot wait for the spice!

August 22, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Jen & Tim Show

MARK YOUR CALENDERS! Pumpkin Spice Lattes are coming back to Starbucks on Tuesday, August 28th. It will be celebrating fifteen years of pumpkin spice.

According to People.com: "The seasonal sipper is now made with real pumpkin, and a spice mix of cinnamon, ginger, clove and nutmeg. It can be ordered in its original form or with soy, coconut or almond milk, as an iced drink or a Frappuccino."

 Meanwhile, Dunkin Donuts will be switching over to the fall menu on August 27th. The menu will include Pumpkin Spice and Maple-Pecan flavored coffees, "Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro and an Iced Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Foam" according to Today

I simply CANNOT wait! 

Starbucks
dunkin donuts
pumpkin

