St. Patrick's Day Specials and Deals!

Applebee’s - The drink of the month for March is the $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch, made with Absolut vodka, green apple, lemon and ginger syrups, and it even comes with a candy rainbow.

Bruegger’s Bagels - Come get your seasonal shamrock bagels today through Sunday.

California Pizza Kitchen - Sip on $5 mule cocktails made with Jameson Irish Whiskey on St. Patrick’s Day.

Chili’s - Their margarita of the month is the Lucky Jameson, made with...what else? Jameson whiskey, Lunazul Tequila, Triple Sec and fresh sour mix, and it’s just $5.

Dunkin’ - Their Irish Creme coffee drinks have made a comeback after a few years and all throughout March they’re serving medium iced coffees for just $2 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Krispy Kreme - Those famous Original Glazed Doughnuts are going green this weekend for the holiday and when you come pick up a box of green goodies, you might win a “Golden Dozen Pass.” Today through Sunday, multiple winners at each participating location will win a free dozen glazed doughnuts a month, for a whole year!

Tim Hortons - To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, they’ve got a four-leaf Clover Donut. Each heart-shaped doughnut comes with cream filling and it’s topped with white fondant and festive green sprinkles and the four-pack is only $4.49.