Spicy Chicken McNuggets Coming To McDonald's On September 16th

Move over Pumpkin! McDonald's is rolling out spicy chicken nuggets and a new hot sauce that will be available for a limited time starting on September 16th.

This is the first play on McNuggets since the original creation in 1983. The nuggets have a tempura coating with cayenne and chili peppers while the new Mighty Hot Sauce (the first dipping sauce since 2017) is red pepper, spicy chilis and garlic.

Also, a new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry starts on September 16th! Chips Ahoy! cookies and caramel blended with vanilla. But will the McFlurry machine work!?