Spicy Chicken McNuggets Coming To McDonald's On September 16th
And a Chips Ahoy! McFlurry
August 25, 2020
Move over Pumpkin! McDonald's is rolling out spicy chicken nuggets and a new hot sauce that will be available for a limited time starting on September 16th.
This is the first play on McNuggets since the original creation in 1983. The nuggets have a tempura coating with cayenne and chili peppers while the new Mighty Hot Sauce (the first dipping sauce since 2017) is red pepper, spicy chilis and garlic.
Also, a new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry starts on September 16th! Chips Ahoy! cookies and caramel blended with vanilla. But will the McFlurry machine work!?
McDonald's debuts Spicy Chicken McNuggets, as a new era of fast-food's fried chicken wars heat up https://t.co/CvqdbI2dRY— Business Insider (@businessinsider) August 25, 2020