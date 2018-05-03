Southwest Flight Diverted To Cleveland With A CRACKED Window

Repairs are being made to a Southwest Airlines jet at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport after it was forced to cut a flight short.

The airline says Flight 957 from Chicago to Newark was diverted to Cleveland yesterday when a window on the plane CRACKED.

On my way to NJ for work and #Southwest957 gets a window crack. Only outside crack so we're all safe. On our way to NJ in new plane. Thanks to the @SouthwestAir crew and pilots for handling it professionally. pic.twitter.com/CB4s7SQtS3 — Alejandro Aguina (@Dro_AA) May 2, 2018

Passengers weren't in any apparent danger and were transferred to other flights once on the ground at Hopkins.