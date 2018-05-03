Credit: Handout/@ChaikelK via Twitter

Southwest Flight Diverted To Cleveland With A CRACKED Window

May 3, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Repairs are being made to a Southwest Airlines jet at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport after it was forced to cut a flight short. 

The airline says Flight 957 from Chicago to Newark was diverted to Cleveland yesterday when a window on the plane CRACKED. 

Passengers weren't in any apparent danger and were transferred to other flights once on the ground at Hopkins.

