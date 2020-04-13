Someone Stole The Concrete Cow From The North Olmsted Chick-Fil-A!

WHAT?! This is crazy...

April 13, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
AUSTELL, GEORGIA - MARCH 18: A view of Chick-fil-A on Austell Road as customers pull around for their drive-thru orders on March 18, 2020 in Austell, Georgia. All locations across the country have temporarily closed their dining room seating to prevent th

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News

This is a local news story if we've ever written one.

Someone in the area stole the concrete cow from the North Olmsted Chick-Fil-A! 

Take a look below at the info.

Tags: 
chick-fil-a
cleveland
ohio
North Olmsted

Recent Podcast Audio
The Better Business Bureau Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Answers Questions of Sterilizing and Coronavirus' Peak WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With A Survivor Of Coronavirus Who Shares Her Story WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson About The COVID-19 Situation WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen's Nail Technican Rachel Gives Us Quarantine Nail Advice WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen's Stylist Bradley Gives Us The Cut On What To Do With Your Hair During Social Distancing WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes